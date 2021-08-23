Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,869 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 290,411 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.67. 3,842,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,092. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

