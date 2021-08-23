iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.78

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.78 and last traded at $68.38, with a volume of 26626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.54.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 558.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.