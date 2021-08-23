Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.64 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 56,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.96. 2,308,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,236 shares of company stock worth $13,526,699. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

