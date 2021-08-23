Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $361.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,471. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

