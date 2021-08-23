Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,290 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

STEM traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

