Focused Investors LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 3.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $97,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.45. 2,005,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

