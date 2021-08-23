Axis DeFi Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $810,671.42 and approximately $165,634.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00050916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00826026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

