PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $184,109.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $184,109.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00050916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00826026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,441,426 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

