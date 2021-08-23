IXT Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One IXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IXT has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. IXT has a market cap of $1.03 million and $414.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00050916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00826026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002070 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT is a coin. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

