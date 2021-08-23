Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of COOP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,727. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $39.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

