Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells 7,529 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nandakumar Cheruvatath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00.

ETN stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.84. 1,398,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,036. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $169.64. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

