Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $890,148.28 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total value of $890,148.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $630,340.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69.

On Monday, June 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $485.18. 387,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $486.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.