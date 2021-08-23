Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Acquires 76,015 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00.
Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,076. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
