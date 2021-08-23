Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Acquires 76,015 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,076. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 871,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 341,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,717.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,264,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,395,000 after acquiring an additional 456,507 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

