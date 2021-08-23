iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.67. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.14 and a 12 month high of C$19.08.

