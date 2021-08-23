Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,746 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Simmons First National worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. 199,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,498. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.