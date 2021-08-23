iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,730,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,605,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

