Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 80,000 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.48. 309,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,914. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

