KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, KeyFi has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.30 million and $40.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00131916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00160924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.84 or 0.99721119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.00 or 0.01015662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.14 or 0.06682632 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,286 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

