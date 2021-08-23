Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce sales of $104.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.64 million and the highest is $105.30 million. Exponent posted sales of $93.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $425.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.44 million to $425.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $458.58 million, with estimates ranging from $457.96 million to $459.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,948 shares of company stock worth $4,070,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 124,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,991. Exponent has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

