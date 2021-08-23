Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.86 Million

Brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post $146.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.77 million to $160.94 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $83.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $514.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.54 million to $543.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $894.73 million, with estimates ranging from $837.40 million to $952.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 167,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,670. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.