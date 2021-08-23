Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $142,384.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Rune has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $142,384.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 64.2% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $223.69 or 0.00450891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00133099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00161657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,591.81 or 0.99960883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01019205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.59 or 0.06677101 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

