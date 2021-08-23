Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTLR shares. Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 555,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 4.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

