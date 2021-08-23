Horrell Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.20 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Huron Consulting Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 135,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 229.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 42,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,380. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

