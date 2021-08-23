Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK accounts for 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 139,579 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,601 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 309,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.