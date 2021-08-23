Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) is Focused Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 4.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Northrop Grumman worth $127,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.92. The stock had a trading volume of 473,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.51. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

