Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $46.18 or 0.00093127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.17 million and $183,732.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00161430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,530.31 or 0.99889336 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $504.60 or 0.01017651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.07 or 0.06667453 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 501,845 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

