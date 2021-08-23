EOS (EOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00011237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,032,395,532 coins and its circulating supply is 956,311,787 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.