Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.67. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

