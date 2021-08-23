Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.13 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report $522.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.90 million and the lowest is $517.80 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $488.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 274,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.97. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.