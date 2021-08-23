Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report $522.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.90 million and the lowest is $517.80 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $488.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 274,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.97. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

