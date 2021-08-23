Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,687. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

