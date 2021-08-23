Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.39 on Monday, hitting $260.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,479,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.21. The company has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.47.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

