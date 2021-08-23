Doyle Wealth Management Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 23.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.