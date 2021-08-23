Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,809 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.23. The stock had a trading volume of 455,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.