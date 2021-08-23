Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 6,108 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 3.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.27% of Parker-Hannifin worth $91,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.56. 828,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

