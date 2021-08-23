Equitable Trust Co. Sells 745 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.72. 3,796,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.90 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

