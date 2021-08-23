SUN (SUN) Trading Down 99.9% Over Last Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00131916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00160924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.84 or 0.99721119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.00 or 0.01015662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.14 or 0.06682632 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

