Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $572,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.