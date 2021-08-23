Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.80. 348,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.70.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 454,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after buying an additional 111,324 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 104,864.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

