Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce $406.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.50 million. Sunrun reported sales of $209.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. 5,916,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,549. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,797 shares of company stock worth $8,745,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sunrun by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.