Equitable Trust Co. Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after buying an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after buying an additional 402,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $36,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $93,560,278.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

CG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 976,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,463. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.83.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

