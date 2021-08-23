Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.38

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 431532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

