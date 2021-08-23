Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.83

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 37606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

