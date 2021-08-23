Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.05

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 75030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.32.

About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

