E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.45

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 16418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get E.On alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 5.03%. Analysts forecast that E.On Se will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.