Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,491,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $106.39. 3,225,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,641. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

