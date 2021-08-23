Equitable Trust Co. Has $23.93 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 1.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $180.92. 1,297,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.