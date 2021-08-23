Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,428 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

