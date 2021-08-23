2,133,958 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,133,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,936,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.33. 6,790,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,057,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

