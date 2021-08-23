Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches Market Cap of $220,491.96

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $220,491.96 and $72.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 153.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00131591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00160974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,466.15 or 0.99913145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.69 or 0.01025450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.17 or 0.06639519 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.