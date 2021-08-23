Cardano (ADA) Trading 39.8% Higher This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00005944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion and approximately $9.98 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00303533 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,005,080,086 coins and its circulating supply is 32,127,741,925 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

